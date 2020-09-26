Humayun Saeed’s brother Salman ties the knot

Superstar Humayun Saeed’s younger brother, Salman Saeed got hitched in a private ceremony last night.

The event took place in Lahore.

Adnan Siddiqui, Wasay Chaudhry, Imran Ashraf, Ahmad Ali Butt and many other popular personalities from the entertainment industry attended the wedding reception.

Shaan Shahid also made an appearance.

Salman Saeed is also an actor and was last seen in drama serial ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman.’

Congratulations to the actor! We wish him a happy journey ahead.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!