Yasir Hussain throws star-studded birthday bash

Yasir Hussain, a versatile celebrity known for his prowess in acting, writing, and directing, celebrated his birthday in grand style. Renowned for his straightforward and candid approach, Yasir is adored by fans for delivering projects that resonate with excellence.

The birthday celebration turned into a star-studded extravaganza, with the presence of notable Pakistani celebrities. From Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Sonya Hussyn to Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza, and Ahad Raza Mir, the event was graced by numerous big names in the industry. The actor was seen cutting his cake and surrounded by friends around a campfire.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted an adorable montage with the caption "Thankyou lovelies for showing up on a weekday . For making the night more special . Thankyou @iiqraaziz for throwing this beautiful GT . Love you guys"

On the work front, Hussain will next be seen in Half Fry, Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga, and Peace of Heart.