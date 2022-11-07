Momin Saqib celebrates Pakistan's semi-final qualification in signature style
Rising star Momin Saqib celebrated Pakistan’s entry into the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup semi-finals 2022 with a new reel.
Momin, the Maro Mujhe Maro guy, is arguably one of the biggest fans of the Pakistan cricket team. Now that Pakistan is through to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Momin is over the moon.
Following Pakistan’s rather surprising entry into the semi-finals of the cricket World Cup 2022 on Sunday, he turned on his 'Crazy Fan Mood' and left fans amused with his antics.
View this post on Instagram
About the match, Pakistan booked the semi-final berth of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 as they edged Bangladesh, in an interesting turn of events on an action-filled Sunday.
