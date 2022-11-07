Momin Saqib celebrates Pakistan's semi-final qualification in signature style 

Rising star Momin Saqib celebrated Pakistan’s entry into the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup semi-finals 2022 with a new reel.

Momin, the Maro Mujhe Maro guy, is arguably one of the biggest fans of the Pakistan cricket team. Now that Pakistan is through to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Momin is over the moon.

Following Pakistan’s rather surprising entry into the semi-finals of the cricket World Cup 2022 on Sunday, he turned on his 'Crazy Fan Mood' and left fans amused with his antics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

About the match, Pakistan booked the semi-final berth of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 as they edged Bangladesh, in an interesting turn of events on an action-filled Sunday.