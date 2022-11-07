Mariam Ansari thanks Ali Ansari for being 'the best brother'

Siblings share a bond like no other - no matter what your equation with your parents is, your sibling will invariably stand behind you like a rock. Popular actors Ali and Mariam Ansari are sibling goals and the latter's heartwarming note is proof of their bond.

The Dillagi starlet penned a heartfelt note for her brother Ali Ansari, letting him know how much she appreciates him being there for her not only as a brother but fulfilling a parent’s role as well.

'No matter how many arguments and fights you have with your siblings at the end of the day they are always going to be your biggest support system. This 7up TVC really fills my heart with joy and reflect the bond I share with my brother ♥️'

'@aliansari_a2 has always been my number one!! Irrespective of being an elder brother he’s played more pivotal roles as a friend when I needed him to be, a fatherly figure when I had to walk down the aisle, and mostly a pillar of strength. Despite our vast age gap you always made sure you are my best friend before an elder brother. I’ve never felt that I could never share my feelings with you, you’ve remained so patient with me and continuously been there whether it be my parent teacher meetings, or running in the parents race on sports day just so I could win a gold medal.'

'I may be an adult now but I’ll always be your little baby sis! Thank you for teaching me how to be wise, brave and persevere. Your strength is profound, even during adolescence you always stood by my side and protected me. I’m lucky to have a brother like you and the immense love and comfort that you bring to our family!'

'Thank you for playing all the roles so perfectly even when your heart wasn’t at ease but you made sure my pain was at ease. I will always appreciate your sacrifices and putting me first even when you didn’t have to. May Allah bless every sister with brother like you!' she concluded.