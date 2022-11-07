Zhalay Sarhadi confirms her international debut

Lollywood diva Zhalay Sarhadi is a household name given her spectacular foray into television and films.

Now, the Dil e Janam actress has confirmed that she will soon be seen in an international project in a recent Q&A session.

Taking to Instagram, Zhalay replied to a fan's query about if she’ll be seen in any Bollywood or Hollywood projects anytime soon. "something is brewing for the international market!”, came her candid reply.

In 2020, Zhalay in a conversation with Images mentioned that she has three projects in pipeline and one of them is an international project.

On the work front, she was last seen in the crime thriller movie Carma. Apart from that, she earlier impressed us with Jalaibee as well as her movie Chalay Thay Saath.