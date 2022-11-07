Zhalay Sarhadi confirms her international debut
Web Desk
06:31 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi confirms her international debut
Source: Zhalay (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Zhalay Sarhadi is a household name given her spectacular foray into television and films. 

Now, the Dil e Janam actress has confirmed that she will soon be seen in an international project in a recent Q&A session.

Taking to Instagram, Zhalay replied to a fan's query about if she’ll be seen in any Bollywood or Hollywood projects anytime soon. "something is brewing for the international market!”, came her candid reply.

In 2020, Zhalay in a conversation with Images mentioned that she has three projects in pipeline and one of them is an international project.

On the work front, she was last seen in the crime thriller movie Carma. Apart from that, she earlier impressed us with Jalaibee as well as her movie Chalay Thay Saath.

Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video 03:31 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

Fan are loving the content Lollywood diva Zhalay puts out on her TikTok. In her latest video she gives a message ...

More From This Category
'Most people are frauds' - Ushna Shah reveals ...
06:06 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Mariam Ansari thanks Ali Ansari for being 'the ...
05:42 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Momin Saqib celebrates Pakistan's semi-final ...
05:19 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill enthralls fans with her melodious ...
04:54 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Mashal Khan hints on her dating life and future ...
03:27 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Yasir Hussain trolled for cheeky comment about ...
02:57 PM | 7 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zhalay Sarhadi confirms her international debut
06:31 PM | 7 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr