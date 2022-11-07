Zhalay Sarhadi confirms her international debut
Share
Lollywood diva Zhalay Sarhadi is a household name given her spectacular foray into television and films.
Now, the Dil e Janam actress has confirmed that she will soon be seen in an international project in a recent Q&A session.
Taking to Instagram, Zhalay replied to a fan's query about if she’ll be seen in any Bollywood or Hollywood projects anytime soon. "something is brewing for the international market!”, came her candid reply.
View this post on Instagram
In 2020, Zhalay in a conversation with Images mentioned that she has three projects in pipeline and one of them is an international project.
On the work front, she was last seen in the crime thriller movie Carma. Apart from that, she earlier impressed us with Jalaibee as well as her movie Chalay Thay Saath.
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video 03:31 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Fan are loving the content Lollywood diva Zhalay puts out on her TikTok. In her latest video she gives a message ...
-
-
-
-
- Shehnaaz Gill enthralls fans with her melodious voice, gears up for ...04:54 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022