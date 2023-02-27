Search

Alia Bhatt grooves to the beat of 'Natu Natu' with Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti

Web Desk 05:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2023
Alia Bhatt grooves to the beat of 'Natu Natu' with Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti
Source: Instagram

At a recent event attended by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana, Alia Bhatt wowed her fans by dancing energetically to the RRR song Natu Natu.

The event in question was the Zee Cine Awards 2023, which saw a host of celebrities in attendance. Alia was one of them, and her performance on Natu Natu quickly became a talking point on social media.

In a video that has been circulating online, the Raazi actor can be seen wearing a glamorous saree as she dances with a pair of background dancers. Later, Ayushmann and Aparshakti join her, making for a memorable performance that left fans in awe. The trio effortlessly executes the hook step with precision and high energy. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Bhatt's fans are commending her for her incredible energy and determination, leaving them in utter amazement.

Film RRR has been nominated in the 95th Academy Awards this year. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also features Alia Bhatt in a vital role, reports HindustanTimes. 

Spain achieve T20 history’s lowest target in just two balls

06:26 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 27th February 2023

08:49 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

