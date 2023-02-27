Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno' bags 8th spot in YouTube's top global music video charts

Kaifi Khalil's track 'Kahani Suno 2.8' has become a massive hit, climbing up to the eighth spot on the YouTube Music Global Charts (YMGC). The song, which was released on Khalil's personal YouTube channel eight months ago, has garnered attention from all over the world and has been covered by Pakistani singer Aima Baig.

It is a masterpiece that has cemented its place in the hearts of many as an ode to the pain of unrequited love. The song's timeless appeal continues to enchant audiences of all ages, and its popularity shows no signs of waning. The track's popularity isn't limited to Pakistan, as it's gained significant attention globally.

Recently, the Kana Yaari crooner took to social media on Sunday to share a screenshot of the music video for his song, displaying its impressive number of views and global ranking on YouTube.

Expressing his gratitude he said, "I want to express my sincere gratitude to Allah Taala and my wonderful fans for their unconditional love and unwavering support. I will always remain thankful and continue writing from my heart for all of you. Sending lots of love and prayers to all my fans. I love you all, my dear broken homies. ????????"

As of now, Kahani Sunno 2.0 sits just one spot behind Selena Gomez and Rima's 'Calm Down,' which currently holds the seventh spot on the YMGC chart.