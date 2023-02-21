Indian sensation sings 'Kahani Suno' and 'Pasoori' in recent Instagram live session

Indian sensation Muhammad Fiaz is a talented young singer, dancer and actor who has been performing for the past decade. His unique style and unique performance style has earned him a loyal fanbase, not just in India but in many other countries as well.
He first rose to fame as a contestant on a popular reality singing show and since then, he has released multiple hit albums, acted in several commercials and movies, and even has taken his talent abroad to perform in several countries. He has a beautiful, soulful voice and captivating dance moves that have earned him a devoted audience and worldwide recognition.
Recently, he took to his Instagram live to sing Kaifi Khalil's Kahani Suno and Sethi's Pasoori and needless to say the fans were mesmerised by his soulful singing.
View this post on Instagram
Kaifi Khalil's celebrated song Kahani Suno has won the hearts of many, becoming an iconic anthem for unrequited love. The heartfelt lyrics and unforgettable melody has resonated with people around the world.
On the work front, Faiz is experiencing a huge moment of success as he is set to launch his first song track Mere Liye, composed by the renowned music composer and singer, Himesh Reshammiya.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263
|265.5
|Euro
|EUR
|279.7
|281.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|71.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.18
|707.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.76
|38.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|856.44
|865.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.23
|166.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|682.82
|690.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192
|194
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|26.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|284.33
|286.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.