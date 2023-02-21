Indian sensation sings 'Kahani Suno' and 'Pasoori' in recent Instagram live session

Indian sensation Muhammad Fiaz is a talented young singer, dancer and actor who has been performing for the past decade. His unique style and unique performance style has earned him a loyal fanbase, not just in India but in many other countries as well.

He first rose to fame as a contestant on a popular reality singing show and since then, he has released multiple hit albums, acted in several commercials and movies, and even has taken his talent abroad to perform in several countries. He has a beautiful, soulful voice and captivating dance moves that have earned him a devoted audience and worldwide recognition.

Recently, he took to his Instagram live to sing Kaifi Khalil's Kahani Suno and Sethi's Pasoori and needless to say the fans were mesmerised by his soulful singing.

Kaifi Khalil's celebrated song Kahani Suno has won the hearts of many, becoming an iconic anthem for unrequited love. The heartfelt lyrics and unforgettable melody has resonated with people around the world.

On the work front, Faiz is experiencing a huge moment of success as he is set to launch his first song track Mere Liye, composed by the renowned music composer and singer, Himesh Reshammiya.