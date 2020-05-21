Pakistani celebs pay tribute to frontline workers in the best way possible
With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it's natural to be stressed, anxious and overwhelmed. And while many of us are practicing social distancing, health care
workers continue to help save lives on the front lines.
Sadly, they haven't been able to relax and recharge like the rest of us.
To show appreciation and gratitude for their hard work and dedication to helping people during this time, celebrities have come together to honour them.
Shany (Naqash) Haider composed a new version for the iconic track 'Yeh Watan Tumhara Hai' and all celebrities stepped in to do their part.
Adnan Siddiqui plays the flute for the track while an array of stars including Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui, Ahsan Khan, Saadia Khan, Imran Abbas, Zhalay Sarhadi and Gohar Rasheed - just to name a few - sing the beautiful rendition.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
