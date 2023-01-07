'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' – Pakistani TikToker Ayesha’s private dance video goes viral

Pakistani internet sensation Ayesha Mano, who set the internet on fire with her moves while dancing to the vintage Indian song, “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja”, received immense love from people for a long time but things are changing now.

Climbing the ladder enough, Ayesha got coverage from around the subcontinent. She has been on Nida Yasir’s morning show Good Morning Pakistan and bagged several modelling jobs.

This time around, the Dil Ye Pukare Aaja girl has given another performance on the same song which has been widely labelled as 'obscene'. The video went viral as soon as it got on the internet due to the steps she had in the performance this time. The moral brigade and furious netizens think the dance video is extremely inappropriate.

Earlier, Ayesha's smooth moves became so popular that several Pakistani-Indian celebrities including Madhuri Dixit could not hold themselves from joining the trend.