Mahira Khan reveals struggle with bipolar disorder "triggered by SRK’s 'Raees"

In the realm of entertainment, there are luminaries who not only captivate audiences with their exceptional talent but also serve as inspiring symbols of versatility and global appeal. Mahira Khan, an iconic figure in the entertainment industry, stands tall as one such personality.

With a journey that spans from her early days as a VJ to her meteoric rise as an acclaimed actress, Mahira Khan has not only left an indelible mark on the screens but has also won the hearts of millions worldwide. Her ability to effortlessly transition between roles, cultures, and industries showcases her remarkable prowess as an artist and a true ambassador of cross-border charisma.

In a poignant and courageous revelation, Khan shared a deeply personal aspect of her life - her battle with manic depression. In a candid conversation during an interview with Frieha Altaf on the podcast 'FWhy,' the Do Bol actress opened up about the challenges she has faced on her journey, shedding light on the complex realm of mental health.

The pressures of fame, coupled with the relentless scrutiny of the public eye caused a mental breakdown, particularly after the release of 'Raees' and a much-discussed photographs featuring her and Ranbir Kapoor.

Unfortunately, this triggered a depressive episode, compelling her to seek professional help and begin a course of medication. She recounted experiencing a severe panic attack that even caused her to faint.

For the unversed, Bipolar disorder, often referred to as manic depression, is a mental health condition characterized by extreme mood swings, encompassing periods of elevated energy and excitement (mania) as well as periods of deep sadness and low energy (depression). This condition can significantly impact an individual's daily life, relationships, and overall well-being.

Khan's decision to discuss her mental health openly is a testament to her resilience and her desire to de-stigmatize conversations surrounding mental well-being. Her bravery in sharing her story serves as an inspiration to countless others who may be facing similar challenges in silence.

On the work front, she recently made records with Bilal Lashari's blockbuster, The Legend of Maula Jatt. She will next be seen in Neelofar.