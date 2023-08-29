Saba Qamar’s heartfelt message for mystery lover

Saba Qamar's journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable, earning her a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide. Her captivating talent, unwavering professionalism, and unparalleled grace have propelled her to the pinnacle of success.

Beyond her professional accolades, Qamar's personal life has left her millions of fans speculating. Whispers of a special someone have been circulating, amplified by her subtle yet poignant gestures. Social media has witnessed a series of delicate blooms, accompanied by notes signed by 'Shanoo.' The Cheekh diva has fueled curiosity, sparking speculation all over social media.

Stepping into the spotlight of 'Mazaaq Raat' alongside host Imran Ashraf, she spilt the beans about her heart's secret occupant. A telltale blush graced her cheeks as the subject was broached in an eloquent and poetic manner by the host, Imran Ashraf.

The conversation delved deeper as the Sar-e-Raah star recited the enchanting verses of the legendary poet Bulleh Shah, a tribute to her special someone.

Previously, she was in a relationship with influencer, Azeem Khan. Their relationship became public knowledge in early 2021 when Qamar shared the news of her engagement. Unfortunately, their happiness was short-lived.

Fast forward to April 2021, she announced the end of her engagement with Azeem Khan after a relatively short-lived relationship. Citing personal reasons, she decided to call off the marriage. In response to the breakup, Khan took full responsibility for the breakdown of the relationship. Azeem's alleged problematic behaviour was even claimed as the major reason for an end to their whirlwind Instagram romance.

The duo also found themselves entangled in a controversy surrounding allegations of Khan's alleged harassment of a woman, who later penned a letter to the Kamli actor detailing her concerns.

This year, in June, Khan tied the knot, two years after breaking up with the star actress.

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Gunnah.