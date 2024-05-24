Search

Mahira Khan’s romantic video with Azaan Sami Khan goes viral

Web Desk
02:00 PM | 24 May, 2024
Mahira Khan’s romantic video with Azaan Sami Khan goes viral

Pakistan’s leading actress Mahira Khan and renowned singer-actor Azaan Sami’s romantic video has taken social media by storm.

On May 22, Azaan Sami celebrated his 31st birthday. To mark the occasion, Mahira Khan shared a behind-the-scenes video of their 2021 song “Tu” on her official Instagram story. The video was filmed during the song’s shooting.

In the video, Mahira Khan and Azaan Sami are seen rehearsing dance moves for their romantic song “Tu.” As soon as the video went viral on social media, it drew mixed reactions from users, with some criticizing the two artists while others defended them.

In addition to the video, Mahira Khan shared several photos with Azaan Sami on her Instagram story and wished him a happy birthday.

Praising Azaan Sami’s music, Mahira said, “You express in your songs everything that I could never articulate about myself.”

In another story, she encouraged Azaan Sami to work harder to achieve a Grammy award, expressing her eagerness for him to receive the accolade.

Mahira Khan expressed her love for Azaan Sami as a friend and once again wished him a happy birthday.

It is noteworthy that Mahira Khan and Azaan Sami have worked together before the song “Tu.” They collaborated on the film “Superstar,” for which Azaan Sami wrote the screenplay and composed the music.

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 24 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.15
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

