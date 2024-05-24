Mahira Khan’s romantic video with Azaan Sami Khan goes viral

Pakistan’s leading actress Mahira Khan and renowned singer-actor Azaan Sami’s romantic video has taken social media by storm.

On May 22, Azaan Sami celebrated his 31st birthday. To mark the occasion, Mahira Khan shared a behind-the-scenes video of their 2021 song “Tu” on her official Instagram story. The video was filmed during the song’s shooting.

In the video, Mahira Khan and Azaan Sami are seen rehearsing dance moves for their romantic song “Tu.” As soon as the video went viral on social media, it drew mixed reactions from users, with some criticizing the two artists while others defended them.

In addition to the video, Mahira Khan shared several photos with Azaan Sami on her Instagram story and wished him a happy birthday.

Praising Azaan Sami’s music, Mahira said, “You express in your songs everything that I could never articulate about myself.”

In another story, she encouraged Azaan Sami to work harder to achieve a Grammy award, expressing her eagerness for him to receive the accolade.

Mahira Khan expressed her love for Azaan Sami as a friend and once again wished him a happy birthday.

It is noteworthy that Mahira Khan and Azaan Sami have worked together before the song “Tu.” They collaborated on the film “Superstar,” for which Azaan Sami wrote the screenplay and composed the music.