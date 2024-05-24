Another private video of Hareem Shah leaked online

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah has been hit by another video leak scandal.

Hareem Shah is trending on X – former Twitter- as the social media sensation left users intrigued as her private leaked video is doing rounds on the internet platforms.

Netizens are sharing the clip, claiming that TikToker was having private moments with an unidentified man. In the purported video, the TikTok star can be seen nude while talking to a man sitting next to him.

Hareem Shah has not responded to the development and the authenticity of video remains unverified.

People are also curious to know about the person who leaked Hareem Shah’s private video.

This is the latest in the series of Shah's videos leaked in last two to three months.

Hareem Shah left Pakistan a year ago and initially moved to Britain to escape alleged harassment. She has often been named in several controversies since becoming amassing a large following on video sharing platform.