Another private video of Hareem Shah leaked online

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah has been hit by another video leak scandal.
Hareem Shah is trending on X – former Twitter- as the social media sensation left users intrigued as her private leaked video is doing rounds on the internet platforms.
Netizens are sharing the clip, claiming that TikToker was having private moments with an unidentified man. In the purported video, the TikTok star can be seen nude while talking to a man sitting next to him.
Hareem Shah has not responded to the development and the authenticity of video remains unverified.
People are also curious to know about the person who leaked Hareem Shah’s private video.
This is the latest in the series of Shah's videos leaked in last two to three months.
Hareem Shah left Pakistan a year ago and initially moved to Britain to escape alleged harassment. She has often been named in several controversies since becoming amassing a large following on video sharing platform.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
