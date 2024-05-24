Malaika Arora's new yoga video captivates fitness enthusiasts

A video of Indian actress, dancer, and model Malaika Arora performing yoga has captivated fitness enthusiasts.

Fifty-year-old Malaika Arora is renowned in the entertainment industry for her fitness, and many young women are inspired by her fit physique.

The actress is frequently spotted coming and going from the gym, reflecting her dedication to fitness.

Malaika Arora recently posted a video on Instagram where she is seen holding a stick while performing yoga.

In the video, Malaika is shown executing some of the most challenging yoga moves. At times, she bends her back using the stick for support, and at others, she places the stick on her neck while her head touches the yoga mat.

Fitness enthusiasts in the comment section of the post are amazed by her challenging yoga moves and praise her fitness and determination.