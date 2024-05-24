Search

Record-breaking day at PSX as KSE-100 index surpasses 76,000 points

Web Desk
01:01 PM | 24 May, 2024
Record-breaking day at PSX as KSE-100 index surpasses 76,000 points

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday witnessed record-breaking activity, with the index surpassing the 76,000-point mark.

For the first time in the country's history, a surge of 956 points led the 100 Index to reach a new all-time high of 76,070 points.

Yesterday, the stock market also experienced a significant surge, resulting in an increase of 48.74 billion PKR in share value. By the end of the market session, the KSE 100 Index closed at 75,114.47 points, up by 157.80 points.

It is noteworthy that last week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange also saw a record surge, with the index surpassing the 75,000-point level.

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 24 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.15
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

