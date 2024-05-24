Record-breaking day at PSX as KSE-100 index surpasses 76,000 points

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday witnessed record-breaking activity, with the index surpassing the 76,000-point mark.
For the first time in the country's history, a surge of 956 points led the 100 Index to reach a new all-time high of 76,070 points.
Yesterday, the stock market also experienced a significant surge, resulting in an increase of 48.74 billion PKR in share value. By the end of the market session, the KSE 100 Index closed at 75,114.47 points, up by 157.80 points.
It is noteworthy that last week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange also saw a record surge, with the index surpassing the 75,000-point level.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
