Record-breaking day at PSX as KSE-100 index surpasses 76,000 points

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday witnessed record-breaking activity, with the index surpassing the 76,000-point mark.

For the first time in the country's history, a surge of 956 points led the 100 Index to reach a new all-time high of 76,070 points.

Yesterday, the stock market also experienced a significant surge, resulting in an increase of 48.74 billion PKR in share value. By the end of the market session, the KSE 100 Index closed at 75,114.47 points, up by 157.80 points.

It is noteworthy that last week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange also saw a record surge, with the index surpassing the 75,000-point level.