Petrol prices may increase by Rs11 per litre for July 2025 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is expected to hike the petrol and diesel prices for first fortnight of July 2025 as new rates will be announced tonight.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is schedule to send its recommendations to the Ministry of Finance for revising petroleum prices today (June 30).

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will hold consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before announcing the final petroleum prices, which will come into effect from July 1 till 15.

Reports suggest that the petrol price may increase by Rs11 per litre while the diesel price is likely to move up by Rs15 per litre.

If the reported hike in petroleum prices is approved, the new rate for petrol would be Rs269.43 per litre and diesel Rs277.59 from July 1.

The massive hike in petroleum prices is being attributed to fluctuations in global oil prices during the Iran-Israel escalation earlier this month when crude oil prices had jumped to $80 per barrel.

Furthermore, the government has announced, in budget for fiscal year 2025-26, to impose Rs2.5 per litre in wake of carbon levy on petrol and diesel prices with effect from July 1.

OGRA Approves Increase in Gas Prices

A day earlier, OGRA has issued a notification increasing gas prices for domestic consumers, with the new rates set to take effect from July 1.

According to reports, this comes as another blow to inflation-hit citizens, as gas tariffs for consumers have been officially raised.

As per the notification, domestic gas prices have been revised between Rs. 200 and Rs. 4,200 per MMBTU. Protected domestic consumers will be charged between Rs. 200 and Rs. 350 per MMBTU, while non-protected consumers will face rates ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 4,200 per MMBTU.

In addition to this, fixed monthly charges of Rs. 600 have been imposed on protected users and Rs. 1,500 on non-protected users. Non-protected consumers using over 1.5 cubic meters of gas will now pay Rs. 3,000 in fixed charges.

The notification also outlines rates for other sectors:

Government, semi-government institutions, hospitals, and educational institutes: Rs. 3,175 per MMBTU

Tandoors (bread ovens): Rs. 110 to Rs. 700 per MMBTU

Commercial consumers: Rs. 3,900 per MMBTU

General industry: Rs. 2,300 per MMBTU

Captive power plants: Rs. 3,500 per MMBTU

CNG stations: Rs. 3,750 per MMBTU

Cement factories: Rs. 4,400 per MMBTU

Fertilizer plants: Rs. 1,597 per MMBTU

Power plants, including K-Electric: Rs. 1,225 per MMBTU

The revised tariff structure aims to balance subsidies while increasing government revenue but is likely to deepen public concern amid rising living costs.