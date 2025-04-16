Gold hits another high as per tola up by Rs8,600 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued its gaining streak in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday amid rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price of 24-karat gold moved up by Rs8,600 to settle at Rs348,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram surged by Rs7,373 with new price settling at Rs298,353.

A day earlier, 24-karat gold saw an increase of Rs800 per tola, pushing the price to Rs339,400 per tola.

Despite gold’s continued upward trajectory, silver prices remained unchanged, showing stability amid the volatility in the precious metals market.

The latest spike in gold prices comes amid growing investor interest and global economic uncertainties, with analysts suggesting the trend could continue if current conditions persist. Local traders also attribute the rising prices to fluctuations in currency exchange rates and geopolitical tensions affecting global commodities.

Consumers and jewelers alike are keeping a close watch, as the soaring prices have started to affect demand in the domestic market.