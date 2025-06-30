Azhar Mahmood named acting red-ball head coach

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball head coach of the men’s team. Azhar will serve in this role until the conclusion of his current contract.

A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience. Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core.

His deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, make him exceptionally well-suited for this position, PCB said.

His red-ball pedigree is underscored by two County Championship titles—an achievement that speaks volumes about his leadership, tactical acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence.

The PCB is confident that under Azhar’s guidance, the red-ball squad will continue to grow in strength, discipline and performance on the global stage.