India cannot impose its hegemony on Pakistan, says Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made it clear that India cannot establish peace in the region through blame games and propaganda, nor can it impose its will on Pakistan.

He was addressing a ceremony at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI). He said that the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) plays a key role in Pakistan’s policy-making and diplomacy.

It is not only serving as a think tank but is also performing remarkably in the fields of education and national guidance.

The ISSI is Pakistan’s top institution, also playing a positive role in the academic field. He appreciated the institute’s contributions in research and policy guidance, noting that it has always been at the forefront of shaping national policies.

Rejecting India’s allegations against Pakistan, the foreign minister said that after the Pahalgam incident, India tried to launch aggression based on a false flag operation by making baseless accusations against Pakistan, to which Pakistan responded timely and effectively.

Expressing strong reservations about India’s behavior regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, Ishaq Dar said India’s attempt to unilaterally suspend the agreement is unacceptable. He said India is trying to use water as a weapon, but Pakistan has always responded firmly and immediately to such aggression.

Speaking on the issue of Kashmir, the deputy prime minister said it is an internationally recognized dispute and its peaceful resolution is essential for regional peace. He accused India of violating UN resolutions and urged the international community to fulfill its responsibility on this issue.

Supporting Iran’s position, Dar r said that Pakistan has always acted as a responsible state in the global community. Welcoming the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel, he said the Iranian nuclear issue can only be resolved through dialogue.

He expressed concern over the situation in the Middle East and condemned Israeli aggression against Iran, reaffirming Pakistan’s full support for Iran’s right to self-defense. He stated that Pakistan supports Iran’s sovereignty and legal position.

Speaking on the situation in Gaza, Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan is deeply concerned about the ongoing humanitarian crisis. He said the atrocities committed by Israel against unarmed Palestinians are unprecedented in history. He appealed to the international community to take practical steps against Israeli aggression in Gaza, stating that peace in the Middle East is not possible without justice for Palestinians. Pakistan supports the two-state solution to the Palestinian issue.

Speaking on Afghanistan, the foreign minister said that the Afghan government must ensure its territory is not used for terrorism against any other country. He said that Pakistan is committed to fostering friendly relations with Afghanistan.

Dar highlighted the strong and growing strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, noting that the bilateral ties are becoming even stronger over time.