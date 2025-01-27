Man sets wife on fire after argument in Lahore’s Chung

LAHORE – A horrific incident occurred in the Bohar Wala Church area of Chung where a man set his wife on fire after dousing her with petrol.

According to the police, the brother of 25-year-old Arooj called emergency services at 15 and reported that her husband, Nazim, had poured petrol on her and set her on fire following a quarrel. As a result, Arooj sustained severe injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the local police immediately arrived at the scene, gathered evidence, and initiated action. The police stated that Nazim carried out this horrific act following a domestic dispute.

The police have started investigations into the incident.