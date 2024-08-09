My Suzuki My Story Season 4: Writing New Chapters

For many Pakistanis, Suzuki is more than a car brand; it's a trusted companion on countless adventures, a symbol of family milestones, and a wellspring of cherished memories. The "My Suzuki, My Story" campaign has provided a wonderful platform to share and celebrate these heartfelt stories.
The "My Suzuki, My Story" campaign swept the nation, inspiring thousands to share their personal connections with the brand. More than just a marketing effort, it became a grassroots movement, uniting Suzuki owners in a celebration of their shared experiences. Fuelled by passion, owners poured their hearts out through videos, images, and stories, transforming Suzuki from a car into a trusted friend. This outpouring of emotion revealed a deep bond between people and their vehicles, fostering a strong sense of community among Suzuki owners.
The campaign's excitement was heightened by incredible prizes. As the grand prize, a stylish and efficient Suzuki Alto for Mr. Khawar Majeed, was the ultimate in urban driving. On second prize for those dreaming of adventure, a European vacation offered Doctor Aisha Kiran the chance to explore new worlds, and third prize for thrill-seeker Mr. Awais Rehman were rewarded with a dynamic Suzuki GSX-125 motorcycle for an exhilarating ride. These prizes were more than just gifts; they were a heartfelt thank you to Suzuki's loyal customers, a promise of continued excellence, and a chance to create lasting memories.
The "My Suzuki, My Story" campaign is more than a competition; it's a living record of how Suzuki has touched the lives of countless Pakistanis. By sharing their personal stories, people have created a strong bond with the brand. Suzuki is more than just a car; it's a part of unforgettable memories and lasting connections. As Season 5 draws near, excitement is building as Suzuki prepares to once again invite the nation to share their inspiring journeys.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.40
|Euro
|EUR
|303.35
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
