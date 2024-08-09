Israeli PM Netanyahu apologizes for security failures during Hamas attack

In a rare admission of error, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a heartfelt apology for failing to prevent the Hamas attack on October 7. In an interview with Time magazine, Netanyahu expressed deep regret for the security lapse and the consequences that followed.
"I unequivocally apologize for what happened," Netanyahu stated. "I am profoundly sorry for the events that transpired and for not being able to prevent them."
This apology marks a significant departure from Netanyahu's previous stance, where he had not publicly acknowledged any security failures. Reflecting on the attack, Netanyahu said, "Even today, when we look back, we think about what we should have done differently and how we failed to act."
Responding to questions about the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, Netanyahu refused to comment on Israel's involvement or any potential connections. "We have stated that we will not comment on this matter, and no changes have been made. Therefore, I will not disclose whether Israel was involved or not," he said.
Regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel is not seeking to escalate tensions but insists on demonstrating to Iran that Israel will not serve as a scapegoat for Iranian proxies. "We want to make it clear to Iran that we are not their sacrificial lambs, and we will not be slaughtered by their actions," Netanyahu asserted.
The conflict has had devastating consequences since the October 7 attack, with nearly 40,000 Palestinians killed and around 80,000 injured, a significant portion of whom are women and children.
Initially, following the Hamas attack, Netanyahu had attributed the responsibility to intelligence agencies, which he claimed had failed to detect the imminent threat. However, he later removed this tweet after criticism from various leaders who argued that it risked straining relations between the government and the military.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.40
|Euro
|EUR
|303.35
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
