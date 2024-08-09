Search

Israeli PM Netanyahu apologizes for security failures during Hamas attack

06:03 PM | 9 Aug, 2024
In a rare admission of error, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a heartfelt apology for failing to prevent the Hamas attack on October 7. In an interview with Time magazine, Netanyahu expressed deep regret for the security lapse and the consequences that followed.

"I unequivocally apologize for what happened," Netanyahu stated. "I am profoundly sorry for the events that transpired and for not being able to prevent them."

This apology marks a significant departure from Netanyahu's previous stance, where he had not publicly acknowledged any security failures. Reflecting on the attack, Netanyahu said, "Even today, when we look back, we think about what we should have done differently and how we failed to act."

Responding to questions about the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, Netanyahu refused to comment on Israel's involvement or any potential connections. "We have stated that we will not comment on this matter, and no changes have been made. Therefore, I will not disclose whether Israel was involved or not," he said.

Regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel is not seeking to escalate tensions but insists on demonstrating to Iran that Israel will not serve as a scapegoat for Iranian proxies. "We want to make it clear to Iran that we are not their sacrificial lambs, and we will not be slaughtered by their actions," Netanyahu asserted.

The conflict has had devastating consequences since the October 7 attack, with nearly 40,000 Palestinians killed and around 80,000 injured, a significant portion of whom are women and children.

Initially, following the Hamas attack, Netanyahu had attributed the responsibility to intelligence agencies, which he claimed had failed to detect the imminent threat. However, he later removed this tweet after criticism from various leaders who argued that it risked straining relations between the government and the military.

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 9 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.30  280.40 
Euro EUR 303.35  305.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352  355.15 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65  76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.50 744.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.35 206.25
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.00 912.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.50 729.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.50 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316.00 323.00
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

