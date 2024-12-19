Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Donald Trump’s ‘new viral hairstyle’ sparks online buzz; netizens react

WASHINGTON – President-elect Donald Trump stunned the world with a surprising hairstyle change in his latest appearance at Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Trump, who is expected to come in power from next month, has everyone talking after appearing with new hairstyle, prompting many to question whether he had made a permanent change to his classic look.

The latest clip shows American politician in golfing attire, donning branded Trump polo shirt, and fans were quick to notice flatter hair and shorter than usual, as compared to classic signature bouffant.

Trump briefly engages with people while crowd responds with cheers. Meanwhile, While some fans initially speculated that President elect had undergone a dramatic haircut, others claimed it might simply be a case of “hat hair” due to the golfing cap he had been wearing earlier.

Trump’s new hairstyle has already drawn mixed reactions online, with some praising the change while others remain critical. Whether this new look sticks or is just another fleeting style remains to be seen.

Donald Trump and VP-elect JD Vance are slated to take their respective oaths of office in a swearing-in ceremony that is due to be held after mid-January 2025.

Richard Grenell, Trump’s Foreign Policy aide, pushes for Imran Khan’s release in viral post

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

