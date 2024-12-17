Richard Grenell, Trump’s Foreign Policy aide, pushes for Imran Khan’s release in viral post

WASHINGTON – Richard Grenell, who was recently picked by US President-elect Donald Trump as special envoy for missions, has everyone talking as he replied to a social media post shared by Pakistani TV channel, calling him ‘homosexual’.

Grenell, who formerly served as Acting Director of National Intelligence of the United States, called for release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan – who remained in jail for around 1.5 years now.

A day after his appointment, Grenell shared a news article from a Pakistani TV channel about the new role and expressed his support for Khan’s freedom, tweeting, “I’ll say it again. Free Imran Khan.”

Grenell’s comments on PTI founder’s release add another layer of complexity to his appointment, drawing attention to international human rights issues.

Donal Trump announced that Grenell, a long-time foreign policy advisor, would take on the responsibility of addressing some of the most pressing foreign policy challenges for the incoming administration.

This is not first time when Imran Khan’s got support from Washington. Scores of US House of Representatives members urged outgoing President Joe Biden to push for release of Imran Khan.

In a letter, US senators called for release of political prisoners, including Khan, and for action on human rights abuses in Pakistan.