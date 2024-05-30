Ex-PM Imran Khan acquitted in two May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD – Relief for incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan who has been released in two different cases related to May 9 violence.

Khan, who remained behind bars since August last year, was acquitted in two cases related to the May 9 violence. District and Sessions Court Judicial Magistrate Omar Shahab presiding, heard the bail pleas and acquitted PTI chief citing insufficient evidence.

The counsel of Imran Khan Mirza Asim Beg and Naeem Panjotha, completed their arguments on the bail pleas, highlighting that the FIR was filed by an unauthorized person and that there was no evidence to support the charges under Section 109.

May 9 violence erupted after Imran Khan's arrest, sparking protests across Pakistan. The demonstrations occurred in both remote and major cities, leading to the deployment of armed forces in Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad to maintain order.

During the protests, PTI workers attacked several military installations, including the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore. Imran Khan is the main accused in all the May 9 riot cases.



