Ex-PM Imran Khan acquitted in two May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD – Relief for incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan who has been released in two different cases related to May 9 violence.
Khan, who remained behind bars since August last year, was acquitted in two cases related to the May 9 violence. District and Sessions Court Judicial Magistrate Omar Shahab presiding, heard the bail pleas and acquitted PTI chief citing insufficient evidence.
The counsel of Imran Khan Mirza Asim Beg and Naeem Panjotha, completed their arguments on the bail pleas, highlighting that the FIR was filed by an unauthorized person and that there was no evidence to support the charges under Section 109.
May 9 violence erupted after Imran Khan's arrest, sparking protests across Pakistan. The demonstrations occurred in both remote and major cities, leading to the deployment of armed forces in Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad to maintain order.
During the protests, PTI workers attacked several military installations, including the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore. Imran Khan is the main accused in all the May 9 riot cases.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.5
|747.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.14
|173.14
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.28
|26.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.08
|26.38
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.32
|307.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.60
|7.75
