Search

PakistanWeather

Intense monsoon rains to lash parts of Pakistan this year, PMD warns

Web Desk
11:12 AM | 30 May, 2024
Intense monsoon rains to lash parts of Pakistan this year, PMD warns
Source: File Photo

Pakistan, the eighth most vulnerable nation to the climate crisis, will receive extraordinary monsoon rains from June to August, Pakistan Meteorological Department warns in recent advisory.

As parts of Pakistan are facing heatwave-like conditions, Met Office said Punjab, KP, Balochistan will receive moderate monsoon rains from next month.

While this forecast might offer some relief from the scorching heat, it also raises concerns about potential flash floods due to excessive rainfall.

According to the PMD's outlook for expected monsoon rains, there are chances of normal to above-normal rainfall in most areas this year. The Met Office indicated that central and northern Punjab could experience particularly heavy rains.

Additionally, southern Sindh might see torrential rains, and Balochistan is also at risk of unusually heavy rainfall. Conversely, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to receive average rainfall this year, according to the PMD.

The department predicted heavier rainfall during the first phase of the monsoon compared to the second phase.

PMD previously forecasted on May 27 that Punjab and the upper parts of the country would likely receive rain during the ongoing week, potentially breaking the heatwave affecting much of the nation.

With temperatures soaring above 40°C in various cities, the PMD mentioned the possibility of isolated wet spells in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and several cities in Punjab.

The Met Office noted that a shallow westerly wave was expected to affect the upper parts of the country on the evening or night of May 28.

Rainfall in these regions could alleviate severe heatwave conditions in the upper parts, but the intense heat was predicted to persist in the central and southern parts of the country, including Punjab and Sindh, where temperatures are expected to remain 3°C to 4°C above normal.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-May-2024/ndma-forecasts-rains-in-upper-parts-of-pakistan-from-today
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:12 AM | 30 May, 2024

Intense monsoon rains to lash parts of Pakistan this year, PMD warns

10:48 AM | 30 May, 2024

Ex-PM Imran Khan acquitted in two May 9 cases

10:24 AM | 30 May, 2024

Imran Khan appears before Supreme Court today in NAB amendments case

10:01 AM | 30 May, 2024

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell DSP caught selling stolen bikes in Karachi

09:32 AM | 30 May, 2024

Pakistani-origin Shakeel Akram elected as deputy mayor in London's ...

09:05 AM | 30 May, 2024

Pakistan set to launch modern communication satellite PAKSAT MM1 ...

Most viewed

05:51 PM | 27 May, 2024

Public holiday announced on May 28 in Pakistan

09:59 PM | 28 May, 2024

Malik Riaz says in viral audio message he will reveal everything ...

02:12 PM | 28 May, 2024

Has Pakistani govt removed PTA Taxes on mobile phones?

08:42 AM | 29 May, 2024

Balochistan’s Washuk bus tragedy claims 28 lives; dozens injured

10:29 PM | 28 May, 2024

NAB raids Bahria Town office in Rawalpindi as Malik Riaz refuses to ...

11:18 AM | 28 May, 2024

National Savings Jobs 2024; Check all details to apply online

Advertisement

Latest

11:12 AM | 30 May, 2024

Intense monsoon rains to lash parts of Pakistan this year, PMD warns

Gold & Silver

02:22 PM | 29 May, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.5 747.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.14 173.14
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.28 26.58
Omani Riyal OMR 722.39 730.39
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.08 26.38
Swiss Franc CHF 305.32 307.82
Thai Bhat THB 7.60 7.75

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: