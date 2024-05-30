Intense monsoon rains to lash parts of Pakistan this year, PMD warns

Pakistan, the eighth most vulnerable nation to the climate crisis, will receive extraordinary monsoon rains from June to August, Pakistan Meteorological Department warns in recent advisory.

As parts of Pakistan are facing heatwave-like conditions, Met Office said Punjab, KP, Balochistan will receive moderate monsoon rains from next month.

While this forecast might offer some relief from the scorching heat, it also raises concerns about potential flash floods due to excessive rainfall.

According to the PMD's outlook for expected monsoon rains, there are chances of normal to above-normal rainfall in most areas this year. The Met Office indicated that central and northern Punjab could experience particularly heavy rains.

Additionally, southern Sindh might see torrential rains, and Balochistan is also at risk of unusually heavy rainfall. Conversely, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to receive average rainfall this year, according to the PMD.

The department predicted heavier rainfall during the first phase of the monsoon compared to the second phase.

PMD previously forecasted on May 27 that Punjab and the upper parts of the country would likely receive rain during the ongoing week, potentially breaking the heatwave affecting much of the nation.

With temperatures soaring above 40°C in various cities, the PMD mentioned the possibility of isolated wet spells in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and several cities in Punjab.

The Met Office noted that a shallow westerly wave was expected to affect the upper parts of the country on the evening or night of May 28.

Rainfall in these regions could alleviate severe heatwave conditions in the upper parts, but the intense heat was predicted to persist in the central and southern parts of the country, including Punjab and Sindh, where temperatures are expected to remain 3°C to 4°C above normal.

