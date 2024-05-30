Two young siblings die after eating poisonous noodles in Lahore's Manawan

Two young siblings died soon after eating instant noodles in Lahore's Manawan area on Wednesday.

Reports in local media claimed that children's mother got two packs of noodles from Baghbanpura bazaar and prepared them for her children at home.

The children's health deteriorated after consuming the instant ramen. They were rushed to local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Authorities suspect noodles to be adulterated or poisonous while police team has been sent to investigate the shop where the noodles were purchased and seize the product.

No other complaints have been reported regarding noodles from the famous food company, per reports. The parents have not filed a formal complaint, and authorities are offering support while continuing their investigation.