Army's Formation Commanders Conference urges decisive action against May 9 culprits

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan military's top brass reiterated decisive action against instigators, and culprits of May 9 during Formation Commanders Conference.

ISPR said Chief of army Staff General Asim Munir, presided over the 83rd Formation Commanders Conference at GHQ, which was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and all Formation Commanders.

Formation Commanders were updated on the dynamics of the geo-strategic environment, emerging national security challenges, and the Army's strategy to counter multi-domain threats.

Participants were also briefed on technological innovations to modernize the Army and optimize logistic support for field formations, aligning with the rapidly evolving operational environment.

Top officials expressed serious concerns about ongoing cross-border violations from Afghanistan and terrorism orchestrated using Afghan soil, noting that Pakistan's adversaries were exploiting Afghanistan to target Security Forces and innocent civilians within Pakistan.

The forum acknowledged the invaluable sacrifices of the people in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) in the fight against terrorism and emphasized the importance of uplifting the NMDs to decisively defeat terrorism.

The forum underscored the dangers of politically motivated digital terrorism, driven by conspirators with foreign backing, aimed at creating despondency among the Pakistani nation and sowing discord between national institutions, especially the Armed Forces, and the people of Pakistan through blatant lies, fake news, and propaganda. However, the nation is fully aware of their malicious intentions, and these nefarious plans will be comprehensively defeated, InshaAllah.

The forum emphasized the need to bring the planners, perpetrators, abettors, and facilitators of the 9th May incidents to justice for the collective good of the country. Without swift and transparent justice for the culprits and the establishment of the rule of law, stability in the country will remain vulnerable to the schemes of such elements.

The forum resolved to continue supporting government initiatives in various domains to achieve sustainable economic growth and curb illegal activities, including smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft, implementing the One Document Regime, dignified repatriation of illegal foreigners, and safeguarding the national database.

The need for socio-economic development in Balochistan to counter externally propagated narratives of exclusion, used by foreign-sponsored proxies to mislead Balochistan's youth away from peace and progress was also discussed.

Military top brass also reviewed situation on Eastern Border and the recent extrajudicial killings in Indian occupied Kashmir, the forum expressed strong solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their rightful struggle for self-determination, as enshrined in UNSC Resolutions.

Army Chief commended the high standard of training displayed by formations during various exercises and the excellent performance of officers and troops in counter-terrorism operations. He also praised the formations for their high morale and constant operational readiness.