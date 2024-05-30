Search

Lifestyle

Kriti Sanon looks smoking hot in new bold pictures

Web Desk
12:18 PM | 30 May, 2024
Kriti Sanon looks smoking hot in new bold pictures
Source: social media

Bollywood babe Kriti Sanon is known for her bold and confident persona, as the diva is admired by millions for her fearless approach to roles and her ability to take on diverse and challenging characters.

Besides her impeccable performances, the 33-year-old actor is a fashionista by core who slays in every attire. Lately, the Mimi star sets internet ablaze with her wine red dress as she dropped glimpse from her recent photoshoot.

The B.Town star can be seen flaunting sultry expressions, while other clicks show her posing with plunging neckline. She completed her look with sleek bun and eyes makeup.

With Summer Wine playing in the backdrop, Kriti's new snaps are hot enough to raise the temperature.

Saboor Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

12:18 PM | 30 May, 2024

Kriti Sanon looks smoking hot in new bold pictures

11:00 PM | 29 May, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor's Punjabi look goes viral

06:09 PM | 29 May, 2024

Zara Noor Abbas shares her motherhood experience

05:51 PM | 29 May, 2024

Nausheen Shah goes under the knife, requests fans for prayers  

12:01 PM | 29 May, 2024

'All Eyes on Rafah': Bollywood stars extend support to Palestine amid ...

06:53 PM | 28 May, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh's stellar performance on Arif Lohar's 'Jugni' goes ...

Lifestyle

10:55 PM | 27 May, 2024

American actor Johnny Wactor shot dead by thieves

02:55 PM | 28 May, 2024

Hania Aamir opens up about mental health challenges

Advertisement

Latest

02:30 PM | 30 May, 2024

Servis Tyres unveils powerful new campaign with global ambitions

Gold & Silver

02:22 PM | 29 May, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.5 747.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.14 173.14
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.28 26.58
Omani Riyal OMR 722.39 730.39
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.08 26.38
Swiss Franc CHF 305.32 307.82
Thai Bhat THB 7.60 7.75

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: