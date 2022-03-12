Alizeh Shah’s new bold video with makeup artist goes viral
04:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Alizeh Shah's new bold video with makeup artist goes viral
Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to prominence with drama serials like Ehd e Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman and Jo Tu Chahay.

However, the 21-year-old has been under severe scrutiny over questionable action and bold style statements.

This time around, a throwback video of Shah alongside her makeup artist has been attracting critique. In the aforementioned video, Alizeh can be spotted backstage at Bridal Couture Week 2021.

The Tanna Banna star was getting glammed up for her ramp walk for ace designer Nisa Hussain but the video is drawing backlash.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.

Alizeh Shah's new bold video with makeup artist goes viral
04:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
04:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2022

