Alizeh Shah’s new bold video with makeup artist goes viral
Share
Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to prominence with drama serials like Ehd e Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman and Jo Tu Chahay.
However, the 21-year-old has been under severe scrutiny over questionable action and bold style statements.
This time around, a throwback video of Shah alongside her makeup artist has been attracting critique. In the aforementioned video, Alizeh can be spotted backstage at Bridal Couture Week 2021.
The Tanna Banna star was getting glammed up for her ramp walk for ace designer Nisa Hussain but the video is drawing backlash.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Alizeh Shah and Shazeal Shoukat's latest BTS ... 04:23 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah and Shazeal Shoukat are two incredibly beautiful rising stars of Pakistan's entertainment ...
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
-
-
-
- IMF objects to PM Imran’s tax amnesty scheme, relief package02:10 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- Bilawal Bhutto’s viral gaffe ‘kaampein taang rahi hai’ hits ...01:26 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Social media reacts as Hira Mani's song from Kashmir Beats goes viral10:59 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022