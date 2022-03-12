Saba Qamar hopeful of working in Bollywood again
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry.
An actress par excellence, her craft has won appreciation in Pakistan and India. Time and time again, the 37-year-old star has established the potential to breathe life in every character that she plays.
This time around, the Hindi Medium star gave an interview to BBC where she discussed her success, future plans, ZEE 5 show Mrs and Mr Shameem and much more.
Delcing into details about her brush with Bollywood, the Cheekh star stated that she is very grateful for the love she had received across the border. “I didn’t get the chance to thank all of them. I am touched, overwhelmed, I feel lucky to have got the opportunity to work with Mr Irrfan Khan."
“I am hoping for the best, I am a positive person and God willing, I will work in Bollywood.", added the Baaghi actress.
The Lahore Se Aagey star worked with renowned late Indian actor Irrfan Khan, in the 2017 film, Hindi Medium for which she garnered praises.
On the work front, Saba Qamar will be seen in ZEE 5 Mrs and Mr Shameem opposite Noman Ijaz. The upcoming web series is directed by Kashif Nisar.
