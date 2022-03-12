Pakistan’s ‘Run Machine’ Zaheer Abbas inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

LAHORE – Former batting legend Zaheer Abbas has become the latest player to officially join the Pakistan Cricket Board Hall of Fame.

74-year-old Zaheer, one of the greatest batsmen of Test cricket, was formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame on Saturday (today) as he received his honoring cap and plaque from the Board official Faisal Hasnain during the lunch break of the second game Test at the National Stadium.

Zaheer, the only Asian batsman to score 100 first-class centuries, was conferred with honor for his extraordinary role in Pakistan’s cricket.

Zaheer Abbas inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Ycr4KgSU2W — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 12, 2022

A press release issued by PCB termed Zaheer as one of the most stylish and elegant batters to ever play this great sport while the ‘run scoring machine’ said he is humbled to be recognized in a respectful and honorable manner, also said it has been a privilege to represent Team Green.

He is the third PCB Hall of Famer after Fazal Mahmood and Wasim Akram, with the remaining five inductions to take place in the near future.

The cricket great also delighted over Aussies playing at the national stadium after 24 long years.

The former skipper ended his unsettled career with 108 tons and 158 half-centuries from 1965-66 to 1986-87, while amassing 34,843 runs with an average of 51.5.

He scored 5,062 runs in 78 Test matches at an average of 44.79 with 12 centuries and struck seven centuries in 62 ODIs while scoring 2,572 runs at an average of 47.62.

The legend cricketer also officiated one Test and three ODIs as umpire and served as a selector and team manager. He also holds the record for being the third former Test cricketer to become the ICC president.