Pak Army to ensure foolproof security for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE – Top-Level Security has been finalised for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as Army and Rangers will be deployed for the upcoming cricket league.

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 prepares to kick off on February 19, Sharif-led government has announced plans to deploy Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel for enhanced security during the event. This decision follows a request from the Ministry of Interior, which was approved by the federal cabinet.

Army troops will be deployed under Article 245, with the deployment scheduled to begin in mid-February. Ministry of Interior is expected to issue an official notification soon.

Army deployment comes after requests from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh, who sought additional support from military and paramilitary forces to assist civil authorities in ensuring safety.

Ministry of Interior also directed relevant home departments to take all necessary measures to provide foolproof security for the prestigious tournament. A three-layered security plan has been put in place, involving police, Rangers, and Army forces, to ensure the safety of players, officials, and spectators, and to guarantee the smooth conduct of the tournament.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on February 19, with Pakistan playing New Zealand in Karachi. Co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE, the tournament will feature eight teams divided into two groups. India’s group-stage matches will take place on February 20, February 23, and March 2.

The semifinals are scheduled for March 4 and 5, with the final on March 9 in Lahore, unless India qualifies, in which case it will be held in Dubai. Matches will be played at three venues in Pakistan—Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi—and one in Dubai. The tournament will be contested in a day-night format.

 

