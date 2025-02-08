Haris Rauf injured during Pakistan vs New Zealand match

Pakistan’s pacer Haris Rauf has been injured during the ongoing match between Pakistan and New Zealand in the tri-series. The match, which is part of the three-nation series played in Lahore, saw a crucial moment when Rauf was forced off the field due to injury.

According to reports, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. During the match, while bowling his sixth over, Haris Rauf began to feel severe pain in his chest and left side of his abdomen. The pain intensified to such an extent that he had to be escorted off the field and taken to the dressing room for immediate medical attention.

This injury raised concerns among fans and the team, as Rauf is one of Pakistan’s key fast bowlers. His exit from the field could have significant implications for Pakistan’s bowling attack in the remainder of the match and the series.

The medical team is currently assessing the severity of the injury, and it remains to be seen whether Rauf will return to the field during the ongoing game or if he will require further treatment.

Fans are hoping for a speedy recovery for the pacer, as his presence on the field is crucial for Pakistan’s performance in the series.