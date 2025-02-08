Chahat Fateh Ali Khan proposes to Hina Niazi on Live TV show

In a recent appearance on the popular private TV channel Suno TV, singer and social media personality Chahat Fateh Ali Khan found himself at the center of attention once again, this time for a viral moment with host Hina Niazi. Known for his humorous renditions of famous songs, Chahat engaged in a lively conversation with Niazi during the show’s recording, creating several videos that quickly spread across social media platforms.

One particular video clip, shared on Suno TV’s official Facebook page, captured the moment when Chahat Fateh Ali Khan proposed marriage to Niazi during the show. In the clip, Niazi humorously inquires about Chahat’s thoughts on marriage, to which he responds that he desires a bride just like her—beautiful, with a Pushtun complexion and blue eyes. He goes on to add that he has been waiting for someone like her for the past year. However, Niazi jokingly responds that she does not like him, and her family would not approve of such a match.

The video, while lighthearted, has caused quite a stir on social media, with users expressing mixed reactions and criticism of the seemingly playful exchange. Many social media users have questioned whether such interactions might lead to accusations of harassment, with some claiming that women often create such situations and later accuse others of inappropriate behavior.

This isn’t the first time Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has gone viral for his interactions with a TV host. Just a few days ago, his appearance on the show hosted by popular model and presenter Mathira also caused a significant uproar. Following that appearance, Mathira accused Chahat of harassment, which led to widespread controversy.

As the debate continues to unfold online, many are now wondering whether Hina Niazi will follow Mathira’s lead and make similar claims, or whether these viral videos will simply be viewed as lighthearted, humorous content. For now, the situation remains a hot topic of discussion, with netizens offering varied opinions on the matter.