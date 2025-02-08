Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan proposes to Hina Niazi on Live TV show

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Proposes To Hina Niazi On Live Tv Show

In a recent appearance on the popular private TV channel Suno TV, singer and social media personality Chahat Fateh Ali Khan found himself at the center of attention once again, this time for a viral moment with host Hina Niazi. Known for his humorous renditions of famous songs, Chahat engaged in a lively conversation with Niazi during the show’s recording, creating several videos that quickly spread across social media platforms.

One particular video clip, shared on Suno TV’s official Facebook page, captured the moment when Chahat Fateh Ali Khan proposed marriage to Niazi during the show. In the clip, Niazi humorously inquires about Chahat’s thoughts on marriage, to which he responds that he desires a bride just like her—beautiful, with a Pushtun complexion and blue eyes. He goes on to add that he has been waiting for someone like her for the past year. However, Niazi jokingly responds that she does not like him, and her family would not approve of such a match.

The video, while lighthearted, has caused quite a stir on social media, with users expressing mixed reactions and criticism of the seemingly playful exchange. Many social media users have questioned whether such interactions might lead to accusations of harassment, with some claiming that women often create such situations and later accuse others of inappropriate behavior.

This isn’t the first time Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has gone viral for his interactions with a TV host. Just a few days ago, his appearance on the show hosted by popular model and presenter Mathira also caused a significant uproar. Following that appearance, Mathira accused Chahat of harassment, which led to widespread controversy.

As the debate continues to unfold online, many are now wondering whether Hina Niazi will follow Mathira’s lead and make similar claims, or whether these viral videos will simply be viewed as lighthearted, humorous content. For now, the situation remains a hot topic of discussion, with netizens offering varied opinions on the matter.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 8 February 2025 Friday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search