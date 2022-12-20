Search

Lifestyle

Adnan Siddiqui and Momin Saqib pay tribute to Messi in style

Web Desk 06:00 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
Adnan Siddiqui and Momin Saqib pay tribute to Messi in style
Source: Adnan Siddiqui / Momin Saqib (Instagram)

The FIFA World Cup final was a rollercoaster ride. However, the masses, football fanatics and celebrities had their gaze locked on Argentina, mainly Lionel Messi.

As soon as the blue shirts won the final, the bird app was full of congratulations for the “GOAT” with pictures of him kissing the trophy plastered on all social media sites.

Actors Adnan Siddiqui, Momin Saqib alongside Aijaz Aslam took to their social media to congratulate the team and praise Messi.

"Congratulations Argentina! ???????? Argentina da LAWA MESSI PAWA!! @adnansid1 @aijazzaslamofficial @naeemhaqueofficial @matloobraja1#fifa #worldcup #qatar", captioned the Raqs e Bismil actor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

Argentina won the FIFA World 2022 finals on Sunday, December 18, in an exemplary fashion, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw that featured a hat-trick for France’s Kylian Mbappe.

The GOAT (Greatest of All Times) in the world of sports, Lionel Messi, has decided to draw the curtains over his football career after becoming the world champion. 

Watch – Momin Saqib meets 'Lahore Da Pawa Akhtar Lawa'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

LG elections in Islamabad to be held on Dec 31, says ECP

06:14 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope — December 20, 2022

08:04 AM | 20 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 231.6 234.15
Euro EUR 256 258.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 294 297
U.A.E Dirham AED 67.3 67.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.2 64.8
Australian Dollar AUD 153.1 154.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 597.63 602.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 164.68 166.03
China Yuan CNY 32.23 32.48
Danish Krone DKK 32.14 32.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.17 2.21
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 731.99 736.99
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 584.2 588.7
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.9 243.65
Thai Bhat THB 6.4 6.5

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs175,800 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs150,720. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 135,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 156,450.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Karachi PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Islamabad PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Peshawar PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Quetta PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Sialkot PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Attock PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Gujranwala PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Jehlum PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Multan PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Bahawalpur PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Gujrat PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Nawabshah PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Chakwal PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Hyderabad PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Nowshehra PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Sargodha PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Faisalabad PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Mirpur PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas

Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: