Adnan Siddiqui and Momin Saqib pay tribute to Messi in style

The FIFA World Cup final was a rollercoaster ride. However, the masses, football fanatics and celebrities had their gaze locked on Argentina, mainly Lionel Messi.

As soon as the blue shirts won the final, the bird app was full of congratulations for the “GOAT” with pictures of him kissing the trophy plastered on all social media sites.

Actors Adnan Siddiqui, Momin Saqib alongside Aijaz Aslam took to their social media to congratulate the team and praise Messi.

"Congratulations Argentina! ???????? Argentina da LAWA MESSI PAWA!! @adnansid1 @aijazzaslamofficial @naeemhaqueofficial @matloobraja1#fifa #worldcup #qatar", captioned the Raqs e Bismil actor.

Argentina won the FIFA World 2022 finals on Sunday, December 18, in an exemplary fashion, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw that featured a hat-trick for France’s Kylian Mbappe.

The GOAT (Greatest of All Times) in the world of sports, Lionel Messi, has decided to draw the curtains over his football career after becoming the world champion.