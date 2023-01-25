Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali share insights about their upcoming drama serial 'Yunhi'

The upcoming drama serial 'Yunhi' is on everyone's radar due to the star-studded cast with Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf in lead roles and the onscreen couple has been actively promoting their new project.

Recently, they were spotted at an interview with Something Haute where they revealed some interesting titbits of the drama.

When asked why she chose to be a part of the drama "Yunhi", Maya Ali explained that the project had everything she was looking for - it starred Bilal Ashraf, was directed by Ehtishaam Ul Din and was written by Sarwat Nazeer. She added that she always reads the script before making a decision and after reading "Yunhi" she knew she had to be a part of it.

Bilal Ashraf also shared his thoughts on the drama, saying it was shot on film camera and had beautiful frames due to the talented DOPs. He chose the project because of its simple and beautiful story. Both actors agreed that they wanted to let the audience decide for themselves and not give any preconceptions.

They highlighted the unique selling point of the project, stating, "We found the script's messages to be both distinct and relatable. Our society often gives boys complete freedom while treating girls with strictness, but this drama challenges that narrative. It presents valuable messages and addresses the issues faced by women in a subtle manner."

On the work front, Ashraf was recently seen in Khaab Toot Jaatay Hain, Aik Hai Nigar and Superstar.

On the other hand, Ali was seen in Pehli Si Muhabbat, Jo Bichar Gaye, Teefa in Trouble, Parey Hut Love and Aasmaan Bolay Ga.