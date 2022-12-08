Watch – Momin Saqib meets 'Lahore Da Pawa Akhtar Lawa'
If you haven’t heard about “Lahore Da Pawa Akhtar Lawa”, then you are definitely missing a good dose of laughter. Akhtar Lawa is a businessman by profession and also a politician who has become an internet sensation with his famous catchphrase and punch-motion combo.
He is not new to the business as he had been making videos for TikTok. But he became popular after his video was posted on Twitter.
Meeting up with the hilarious "Lahore Da Pawa" is Momin Saqib who gained prominence from "Maaro mujhe maaro". The spectacular duo can be seen matching energy as they recreated the meme.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
