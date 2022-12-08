Saifur Rehman appointed Karachi administrator

07:20 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Saifur Rehman appointed Karachi administrator
Source: social media
Share

KARACHI – Dr Saifur Rehman, a senior government officer, has been appointed as the administrator of Pakistan’s largest city.

The Sindh Local Government Department has issued a notification, stating: "In exercise of powers, vested U/s 21(3) of Sindh Local Government Act, 2013 [...] and with the approval of the competent authority, upon acceptance of resignation of Barrister Murtaza Wahab [...] Dr Syed Saif-urRehman, an officer of PAS (BS-20) [...] is hereby appointed as Administrator, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation."

The MQM-P backed Rehman will replace Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab as his resignation has been accepted by the provincial government.

Rehman, who is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, has been appointed effective immediately to the post till further orders, said the notification.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government has accepted the MQM-P nominee for the slot of the Karachi administrator as part of the agreement reached in March this year after the latter announced to support PDM’s no-confidence vote to oust Imran Khan as prime minister.

Murtaza Wahab resigns as Karachi Administrator  06:20 PM | 26 Sep, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party leader Murtaza Wahab Monday announced his resignation from the office of ...

More From This Category
Britain's Daily Mail apologises to Pakistan PM ...
08:25 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
US blacklists companies for supporting ...
07:00 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Saudi Arabia plans to increase Hajj quota for ...
06:13 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
OIC secretary general visits Pakistan this week
05:25 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
'Audio conversation' of Imran Khan’s wife ...
02:17 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
New JIT comprising ISI, MI officials on Supreme ...
01:49 PM | 8 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shoaib Malik refuses to comment on divorce rumours
08:00 PM | 8 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr