Tara Sutaria sets pulses racing in gorgeous dress designed by Pakistani designer

Web Desk
09:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2023
Source: Tara Sutaria (Instagram)

Bollywood sensation Tara Sutaria seized the limelight at her Mumbai birthday bash, effortlessly embodying the enchanting theme of the night — “Old School Glamour.” The Student of the Year 2 diva showcased glimpses of her dazzling celebration on Instagram, leaving fans captivated by her spellbinding appearance.

For this special occasion, she donned a show-stopping ensemble curated by the renowned Pakistani fashion maestro, Faraz Manan. The co-ord set featured a deep-neck sequined corset top paired with a flowing skirt, complete with a thigh-high slit that elevated the glamour quotient.

Tara's finesse in accessorizing was evident as she adorned herself with a jewelled choker necklace and elegant diamond earrings, infusing a vintage charm into her overall look. Taking her glam game to new heights, she complemented the ensemble with a makeup look featuring subtle shimmery eyeshadow and glossy, nude-coloured lipstick.

"The most special birthday, brought in with those we hold close… ♥️✨ @chefyajushmalik I can’t thank you enough for always taking care of us in the sweet and special way that you have.. @gallopsmumbai felt like the only place in town that perfectly encapsulated our theme for the eve… Old School Glamour!" she captioned the post.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, she was also seen in Ek Villain Returns, Heropanti 2 and Apurva.

