Tara Sutaria sets pulses racing in gorgeous dress designed by Pakistani designer

Bollywood sensation Tara Sutaria seized the limelight at her Mumbai birthday bash, effortlessly embodying the enchanting theme of the night — “Old School Glamour.” The Student of the Year 2 diva showcased glimpses of her dazzling celebration on Instagram, leaving fans captivated by her spellbinding appearance.
For this special occasion, she donned a show-stopping ensemble curated by the renowned Pakistani fashion maestro, Faraz Manan. The co-ord set featured a deep-neck sequined corset top paired with a flowing skirt, complete with a thigh-high slit that elevated the glamour quotient.
Tara's finesse in accessorizing was evident as she adorned herself with a jewelled choker necklace and elegant diamond earrings, infusing a vintage charm into her overall look. Taking her glam game to new heights, she complemented the ensemble with a makeup look featuring subtle shimmery eyeshadow and glossy, nude-coloured lipstick.
"The most special birthday, brought in with those we hold close… ♥️✨ @chefyajushmalik I can’t thank you enough for always taking care of us in the sweet and special way that you have.. @gallopsmumbai felt like the only place in town that perfectly encapsulated our theme for the eve… Old School Glamour!" she captioned the post.
On the work front, she was also seen in Ek Villain Returns, Heropanti 2 and Apurva.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar and other currencies as the government reaches staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund board for the disbursement of second tranche of bailout funds.
On Tuesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 286.1 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro saw a huge raise and the price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound alos moves up and hovers around 358 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.1
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.37
|771.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.01
|42.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.82
|37.17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930.96
|939.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.34
|61.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.93
|173.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.47
|753.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.85
|79.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.25
|27.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.03
|326.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold remains one of top performing commodities in Pakistan but remains under pressure in recent days.
After touching around two two-month high, the price of gold in Pakistan on Tuesday reached Rs215,000 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,083 per tola for 22-karat gold.
Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is Rs184,328, 10 grams of 22-karat gold priced Rs168,967.
In global market, gold prices saw massive improvement, with the ongoing rate standing at $1,993 per ounce, after gaining $18.50.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
