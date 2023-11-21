Tara Sutaria sets pulses racing in gorgeous dress designed by Pakistani designer

Bollywood sensation Tara Sutaria seized the limelight at her Mumbai birthday bash, effortlessly embodying the enchanting theme of the night — “Old School Glamour.” The Student of the Year 2 diva showcased glimpses of her dazzling celebration on Instagram, leaving fans captivated by her spellbinding appearance.

For this special occasion, she donned a show-stopping ensemble curated by the renowned Pakistani fashion maestro, Faraz Manan. The co-ord set featured a deep-neck sequined corset top paired with a flowing skirt, complete with a thigh-high slit that elevated the glamour quotient.

Tara's finesse in accessorizing was evident as she adorned herself with a jewelled choker necklace and elegant diamond earrings, infusing a vintage charm into her overall look. Taking her glam game to new heights, she complemented the ensemble with a makeup look featuring subtle shimmery eyeshadow and glossy, nude-coloured lipstick.

"The most special birthday, brought in with those we hold close… ♥️✨ @chefyajushmalik I can’t thank you enough for always taking care of us in the sweet and special way that you have.. @gallopsmumbai felt like the only place in town that perfectly encapsulated our theme for the eve… Old School Glamour!" she captioned the post.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, she was also seen in Ek Villain Returns, Heropanti 2 and Apurva.