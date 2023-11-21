Emraan Hashmi tells why he didn't enjoy SRK's birthday bash

Emraan Hashmi, the Bollywood actor known for his controversial stance, recently opened up about his experience at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party, revealing why he found it challenging to savour the celebration.

During an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Emraan admitted, "I am probably the only person who attended Shah Rukh Khan's party and didn't enjoy it." He went on to elucidate the rationale behind his disinterest in attending not only Shah Rukh Khan's party but also other film premieres.

He clarified that his early departure from Khan's party, before midnight, was due to his commitment to rising at 6:30 am. He candidly shared his aversion to large parties, abstinence from alcohol, and disinterest in industry gossip.

Expressing discontent with the Indian media, Emraan mentioned that he refrains from taking pictures, adding that he finds attending film screenings burdensome. He emphasized that he doesn't do this out of animosity towards any film but rather because he believes in honesty. According to him, everything is evident on people's faces, and he doesn't want to be dishonest about his preferences.

It's worth noting that Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday celebration in Mumbai attracted numerous Bollywood stars, creating a vibrant spectacle on the Indian entertainment scene.

On the work front, Hashmi takes centre stage as primary antagonist in the Salman Khan-led blockbuster, Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and featuring Katrina Kaif, the film is on the verge of crossing the Rs300 crore milestone globally within its first week of release.

