Emraan Hashmi tells why he didn't enjoy SRK's birthday bash

Emraan Hashmi, the Bollywood actor known for his controversial stance, recently opened up about his experience at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party, revealing why he found it challenging to savour the celebration.
During an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Emraan admitted, "I am probably the only person who attended Shah Rukh Khan's party and didn't enjoy it." He went on to elucidate the rationale behind his disinterest in attending not only Shah Rukh Khan's party but also other film premieres.
He clarified that his early departure from Khan's party, before midnight, was due to his commitment to rising at 6:30 am. He candidly shared his aversion to large parties, abstinence from alcohol, and disinterest in industry gossip.
Expressing discontent with the Indian media, Emraan mentioned that he refrains from taking pictures, adding that he finds attending film screenings burdensome. He emphasized that he doesn't do this out of animosity towards any film but rather because he believes in honesty. According to him, everything is evident on people's faces, and he doesn't want to be dishonest about his preferences.
It's worth noting that Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday celebration in Mumbai attracted numerous Bollywood stars, creating a vibrant spectacle on the Indian entertainment scene.
On the work front, Hashmi takes centre stage as primary antagonist in the Salman Khan-led blockbuster, Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and featuring Katrina Kaif, the film is on the verge of crossing the Rs300 crore milestone globally within its first week of release.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar and other currencies as the government reaches staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund board for the disbursement of second tranche of bailout funds.
On Tuesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 286.1 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro saw a huge raise and the price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound alos moves up and hovers around 358 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.1
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.37
|771.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.01
|42.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.82
|37.17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930.96
|939.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.34
|61.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.93
|173.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.47
|753.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.85
|79.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.25
|27.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.03
|326.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold remains one of top performing commodities in Pakistan but remains under pressure in recent days.
After touching around two two-month high, the price of gold in Pakistan on Tuesday reached Rs215,000 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,083 per tola for 22-karat gold.
Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is Rs184,328, 10 grams of 22-karat gold priced Rs168,967.
In global market, gold prices saw massive improvement, with the ongoing rate standing at $1,993 per ounce, after gaining $18.50.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
