ICC introduces new rule 'stop clock', what is it?

DUBAI – Men's ODI and T20I cricket will use stop clocks starting in December 2023 and until April 2024 in order to control the amount of time between overs.

This innovative proposal, which begins a trial period for the new system, was revealed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

According to the ICC's official release, during this trial period, a 5-run penalty will be imposed after the third instance in an innings if the bowling side does not start the subsequent over within 60 seconds after finishing the previous one.

The ICC has approved changes to the pitch and outfield monitoring rules in addition to the stop clocks.

According to the official statement, the standards for evaluating a pitch will be streamlined, and the bar for possibly withdrawing a venue's international designation will be raised from five to six demerit points over a five-year period.