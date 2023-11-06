  

What is timed out dismissal in cricket?

10:55 PM | 6 Nov, 2023
What is timed out dismissal in cricket?
To the dismay of Angelo Mathews, the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Monday ended up becoming a part of history far before it had reached the halfway point. 

The seasoned all-rounder from Sri Lanka has been the first player in men's or women's international cricket history to be removed according to the "timed out" regulation.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh decided to bowl first. The event in issue happened in Sri Lanka's batting during the 25th over.

Sadeera Samarawickrama was dismissed by Bangladeshi captain Shakib Al Hasan after the latter hit 41 runs off 42 balls. Therefore, Mathews entered at number six, although it took him some time. 

When he arrived to the crease, he appeared prepared to take up guard until he realised that his helmet's strap was broken. Then Mathews gestured to the Sri Lankan team's locker room to get another helmet. 

Then, with a smirk on his face, Shakib was seen speaking with umpire Marais Erasmus. As the latter turned to speak with a colleague, the Bangladeshi skipper raised his hands and said, "How was that? I'm formally requesting. 

The umpires then ended up holding up the appeal, which sparked a protracted debate between Mathews, the officials, and the Bangladeshi players. After a while, Mathews dragged himself off the pitch, clearly confused.

Time-Out Rule:

This is the first time in the history of international cricket that a batter has been removed in this manner, despite the fact that the "time-out" is one of the game's oldest regulations and has sometimes been used in domestic cricket around the globe. 

Shortly after the expulsion, the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a statement outlining the specific playing circumstances of the competition in relation to the removal. 

According to the rule, it says this:

40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

Following an innings of 49.3 overs, Sri Lanka was finally all out for 279 runs, with Charith Asalanka hitting 108 off 105 balls. 

