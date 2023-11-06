  

Search

Lifestyle

Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures

Web Desk
11:19 PM | 6 Nov, 2023
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Source: Instagram
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures
Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures

Zeba Bakhtiar, an icon in the Pakistani showbiz industry, has left an indelible mark on both Pakistan and India through her impressive body of work. Her career as an actress, producer and role model for women has consistently made her fans proud.

Her legacy transcends generations, as her son, Azaan Sami Khan, has also risen to stardom and amassed his own fan following. Azaan attributes his success to his mother's guidance and the valuable lessons she gave him as a parent.

Recently, the spotlight turned to Bakhtiar as she celebrated her birthday. Her son organized a surprise birthday party that brought together industry luminaries and her long-standing friends. Zeba was deeply moved by the overwhelming love and affection showered upon her as she cut her birthday cake, surrounded by her cherished friends and family.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282496-6043.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282499-5149.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282501-9059.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282507-3504.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282511-5497.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282514-2282.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282514-2282.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282517-7569.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282525-3348.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282531-7848.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282536-2155.jpg

Coincidentally, Azaan's album was also on the horizon, and he had previously shared on social media that he had composed a special song for his mother. This heartfelt gesture was a testament to the strong bond they share.

The mother-son duo made a heartwarming appearance on "The Knock Knock Show." During the show, Azaan had a touching surprise in store for his mom. He performed the song "Maa" live for the first time, dedicating it to his mother. The performance was a beautiful tribute from a son to his mother, capturing the deep love and respect they share.

With back-to-back successful projects, the 60-year-old icon was last seen in Bin Roye, Aabla Paa, Kharaash and Pehli See Mohabbat.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Jul-2023/zeba-bakhtiyar-opens-up-about-divorce-with-adnan-sami-khan-and-son-s-custody
 
 
 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Tariq Amin celebrates 60 years of style and influence in 60s-themed ...

11:17 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Anushka Sharma writes sweetest birthday message to Virat Kohli

10:45 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Minna Tariq shares pictures from birthday bash in Turkey

10:22 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Inside Shahrukh Khan's star studded birthday bash

08:13 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Juanid Khan celebrates 42nd birthday with family

10:36 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan turns 58 with a special surprise for fans across the ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:36 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Kalimat Foundation shares expertise in providing learning resources for refugees 

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6 November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates

Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.

The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.45 285.25
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.44 759.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.2 40.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.12 923.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 311.8 314.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan remain stable; check latest price here

KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 November 2023

On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.

In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: