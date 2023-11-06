Zeba Baktiar's surprise birthday party in pictures

Zeba Bakhtiar, an icon in the Pakistani showbiz industry, has left an indelible mark on both Pakistan and India through her impressive body of work. Her career as an actress, producer and role model for women has consistently made her fans proud.
Her legacy transcends generations, as her son, Azaan Sami Khan, has also risen to stardom and amassed his own fan following. Azaan attributes his success to his mother's guidance and the valuable lessons she gave him as a parent.
Recently, the spotlight turned to Bakhtiar as she celebrated her birthday. Her son organized a surprise birthday party that brought together industry luminaries and her long-standing friends. Zeba was deeply moved by the overwhelming love and affection showered upon her as she cut her birthday cake, surrounded by her cherished friends and family.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282496-6043.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282499-5149.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282501-9059.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282507-3504.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282511-5497.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282514-2282.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282517-7569.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282525-3348.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282531-7848.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-06/1699282536-2155.jpg
Coincidentally, Azaan's album was also on the horizon, and he had previously shared on social media that he had composed a special song for his mother. This heartfelt gesture was a testament to the strong bond they share.
The mother-son duo made a heartwarming appearance on "The Knock Knock Show." During the show, Azaan had a touching surprise in store for his mom. He performed the song "Maa" live for the first time, dedicating it to his mother. The performance was a beautiful tribute from a son to his mother, capturing the deep love and respect they share.
With back-to-back successful projects, the 60-year-old icon was last seen in Bin Roye, Aabla Paa, Kharaash and Pehli See Mohabbat.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Jul-2023/zeba-bakhtiyar-opens-up-about-divorce-with-adnan-sami-khan-and-son-s-custody
