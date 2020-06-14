PK actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

Yet another tragedy to surface in 2020.

Bollywood and TV actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai, reported Times of India.

The 34-year-old was found hanging at his home and his domestic help alerted the police.

The actor known for films like 'MS Dhoni - The Untold Story', 'Kai Po Che', 'Raabta' and 'Kedarnath', was apparently suffering from severe depression for the past six months.

Singh was last seen in Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Soon after the actor's untimely demise, his friends from the industry took to social media express their grief.

SHOCKING and deeply disturbing. Heartfelt Condolences to Sushants family and friends😕 hope he finds peace on the other side. #ripsushantsinghrajput — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 14, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput too? What is going on? Fuck!!! Strength and condolences to the bereaved. This is horrible, horrible news. :/



Please take care of yourselves and your families, and talk to your friends.



🙏🏼 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 14, 2020

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 14, 2020

Shocked..Heartbroken...Bhai..no words...wish this was not true 💔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 14, 2020

May his soul rest in peace.