PK actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

Sheherbano Syed
03:15 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
Share

Yet another tragedy to surface in 2020.

Bollywood and TV actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai, reported Times of India.

The 34-year-old was found hanging at his home and his domestic help alerted the police.

The actor known for films like 'MS Dhoni - The Untold Story', 'Kai Po Che', 'Raabta' and 'Kedarnath', was apparently suffering from severe depression for the past six months.

Singh was last seen in Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Soon after the actor's untimely demise, his friends from the industry took to social media express their grief.

May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned for more updates!

Diriliş: Ertuğrul is a classic masterpiece, says Shaan Shahid
12:59 PM | 15 Jun, 2020

