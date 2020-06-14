Veteran actor Sabiha Khanum passes away at 84

Sabiha Khanum, one of Pakistan’s legendary film actresses, passed away last night, at the age of 84.

The actor's granddaughter, Sarish Khan confirmed the news on social media.

Khan penned an emotional note on Facebook, writing, “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the demise of our beautiful and beloved Sabiha Raza (Sabiha Khanum) who passed away earlier today, June 13, 2020.”

“She returned to Allah (SWT) very peacefully and was surrounded by her loving immediate family in her last moments. We know that she was loved by so many people and we have been receiving countless messages and calls.”

“We ask that you be patient with us as we grieve her loss and respond to you all. We humbly request no in person visits to our home due to our safety and yours,” she concluded.

The reason for her death is yet to be confirmed.

Sabiha Khanum, known as the First Lady of Pakistan’s silver screen, has admired for her films such as Ayaz (1960), Saath Laakh (1957), Kaneez (1965), Anjuman (1970), and Ek Gunah Aur Sahi (1975).

Khanum also earned the title of Pride of Performance in 1986 for her iconic works.

