Bollywood mourns sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left everyone in a state of shock and disbelief.

The 34-year-old committed suicide and was found hanging at his Mumbai residence.

The actor known for films like 'MS Dhoni - The Untold Story', 'Kai Po Che', 'Raabta' and 'Kedarnath', was apparently suffering from severe depression for the past six months.

Singh was last seen in Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

His caring personality, passion for work and efforts were valued by his fans and co-stars.

Members of the Bollywood fraternity has taken to social media to express their sorrow and pay homage to the late actor.

He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!! pic.twitter.com/skIhYEQxeO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2020

I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput

Strength to the family and friends 🙏🏽 — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 14, 2020

I really can’t believe this. Sushant was a wonderful actor and I still remember the times I spent with him. His performance always inspired me. Deepest condolences to his fans and family. RIP #SushantSinghRajput — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 14, 2020

Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RzLrdJ4keX — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 14, 2020

