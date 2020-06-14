Bollywood mourns sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sheherbano Syed
06:50 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
Bollywood mourns sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput
Share

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left everyone in a state of shock and disbelief. 

The 34-year-old committed suicide and was found hanging at his Mumbai residence.

The actor known for films like 'MS Dhoni - The Untold Story', 'Kai Po Che', 'Raabta' and 'Kedarnath', was apparently suffering from severe depression for the past six months.

Singh was last seen in Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

His caring personality, passion for work and efforts were valued by his fans and co-stars.

Members of the Bollywood fraternity has taken to social media to express their sorrow and pay homage to the late actor.

View this post on Instagram

Sushant 💔

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Diriliş: Ertuğrul is a classic masterpiece, ...
12:59 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Oscars announce new diversity and inclusion plans
11:00 AM | 15 Jun, 2020
Rahim Shah catches coronavirus
11:56 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
Bollywood mourns sudden death of Sushant Singh ...
06:50 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
Veteran actor Sabiha Khanum passes away at 84
05:38 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
PK actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide
03:15 PM | 14 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Diriliş: Ertuğrul is a classic masterpiece, says Shaan Shahid
12:59 PM | 15 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr