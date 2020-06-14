Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks on mosques in Kabul
Share
KABUL – Pakistan has strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks on Wazir Akbar Khan and Sher Shah Suri mosques in Kabul.
In a press release Sunday, the Foreign Office said these heinous acts resulted in the martyrdom of renowned religious scholars Dr. Ayaz Niazi and Maulavi Azizullah Mofleh, respectively, and claimed the lives of other innocent worshippers.
In total, at least four people were killed and eight other wounded in the Friday's attack.
The FO said Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
The spokesperson of the office prayed for the departed souls.
The spokesperson said we offer our sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of the injured. The spokesperson also reaffirmed Pakistan's solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.
-
- FIA ordered to register case against US blogger Cynthia Ritchie12:37 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Eidul Azha 2020 to be celebrated on July 31, says Chaudhry Fawad11:12 AM | 15 Jun, 2020
-
- Pakistan surpasses 144,478 cases of coronavirus – 2,729 confirmed ...10:24 AM | 15 Jun, 2020
-
- Rahim Shah catches coronavirus11:56 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
- Bollywood mourns sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput06:50 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020