Meera rocks the internet in western attire
One of Lollywood's versatile and talented actors Irtiza Rubab, popularly known as Meera has been a part of the showbiz industry for a long time. The Salakhain diva has a knack for showing her talent whether it's in the field of acting or modeling. The seasoned actress has had her mettle proven with a decades-long career.
Meera, unlike any other artist, knows how to keep her fans hooked to her. The Hotal actress recently shared a bunch of pictures that went viral for all the right reasons.
Dressed in a beautiful, body-accentuating red bodycon dress, the Mein Sitara looked ready for fall to come. The Nazar diva complemented the look with beige-colored stilettos and shades. Radiating class and elegance, Meera decided to throw in a bunch of pictures and stills from her photoshoot session.
Fans were elated to watch the Baaji actress donning a western attire effortlessly.
On the work front, Meera was recently seen in Paray Hut Love, Jackpot, Chaa Jaa Re, and Naagin.
