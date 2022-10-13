Meera rocks the internet in western attire

One of Lollywood's versatile and talented actors Irtiza Rubab, popularly known as Meera has been a part of the showbiz industry for a long time. The Salakhain diva has a knack for showing her talent whether it's in the field of acting or modeling.  The seasoned actress has had her mettle proven with a decades-long career.

Meera, unlike any other artist, knows how to keep her fans hooked to her. The Hotal actress recently shared a bunch of pictures that went viral for all the right reasons. 

Dressed in a beautiful, body-accentuating red bodycon dress, the Mein Sitara looked ready for fall to come. The Nazar diva complemented the look with beige-colored stilettos and shades. Radiating class and elegance, Meera decided to throw in a bunch of pictures and stills from her photoshoot session. 

Fans were elated to watch the Baaji actress donning a western attire effortlessly.

On the work front, Meera was recently seen in Paray Hut Love, Jackpot, Chaa Jaa Re, and Naagin.

